FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nestlé S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nestlé in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.
NSRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
