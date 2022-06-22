FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after buying an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

