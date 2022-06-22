FY2022 EPS Estimates for Renault SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Renault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.