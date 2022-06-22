FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SJR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

