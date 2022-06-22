FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($7.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

