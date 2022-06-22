FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Raised by Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

