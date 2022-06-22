Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.88.
GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.
In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
