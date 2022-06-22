GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.57

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 142624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

