Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

IT stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

