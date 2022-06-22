GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 4.8%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Approximately 606,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 733,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.97.

In other news, insider Keith Fulton purchased 705,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £28,235.32 ($34,585.15).

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

