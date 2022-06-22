General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

