General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.18

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.18 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 18071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

