General Mills (GIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

