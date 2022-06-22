General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in General Mills were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. 13,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

