Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNCA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,543,711 shares of company stock valued at $789,085 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

