Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNCA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.