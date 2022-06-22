Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 439,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.
About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)
