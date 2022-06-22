Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

