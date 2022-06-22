Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

GILD stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

