Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 133,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

