Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.38. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 18,300 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$50.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
