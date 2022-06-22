Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.38. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 18,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$50.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$46,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,228.60. Insiders have purchased 250,000 shares of company stock worth $100,719 in the last ninety days.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

