Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $496.00 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

