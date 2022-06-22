Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,875 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,875 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,620,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 137,252 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 65,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

