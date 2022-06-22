Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $78,658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $93,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.