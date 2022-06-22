Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,500 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

