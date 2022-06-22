Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,250 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

