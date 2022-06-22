Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

