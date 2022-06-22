Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys 1,163 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

