Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 3.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.