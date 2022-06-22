Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.