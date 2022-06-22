Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 2.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

