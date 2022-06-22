Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

