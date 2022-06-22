Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

