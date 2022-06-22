Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

