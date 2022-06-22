Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $158.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.97 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $428.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

