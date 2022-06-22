Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.