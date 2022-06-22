Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

