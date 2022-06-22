Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $8.43 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 4.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.55.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

