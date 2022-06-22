Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

