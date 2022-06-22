Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,553,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.