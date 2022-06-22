Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $220,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,692,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

