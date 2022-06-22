Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SVC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

