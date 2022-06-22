Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,476 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

