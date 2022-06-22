Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

