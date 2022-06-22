Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.