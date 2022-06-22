Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 153,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 58,112 shares during the period.

NYSE:CEM opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

