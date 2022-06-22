Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $236,372,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is 111.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

