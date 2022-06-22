Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $65,015,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.