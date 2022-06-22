Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $65,015,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.