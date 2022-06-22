Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 675 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

