Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.91

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.77. Glencore shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 29,385 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on GLCNF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
